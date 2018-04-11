WASHINGTON (CBS News) – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faces another day of grilling on Capitol Hill as he testifies before the House Energy & Commerce committee on Wednesday.

Zuckerberg slogged through more than five hours of questioning Tuesday in front of senators, deflecting numerous questions for follow-up by his team at a later date.

Lawmakers did land a few uncomfortable punches, however. Zuckerberg, flanked by two senior Facebook policy officers, was forced to admit that employees were working with the Mueller investigation into Russian meddling, and also that he did not know about terms and conditions that put Facebook on notice that millions of users’ data would be sold.

The 54-member House committee will continue a line of questioning on Facebook’s treatment of user data in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

