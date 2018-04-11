CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:cats, City of Fort Worth, dogs, landlords, Local TV, microchipped pets, microchipping, pet safety, Renters

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Microchipping could become a requirement for pets in Fort Worth, as city council considers revising Cowtown’s animal ordinance.

Ryan Black’s 3-year-old dog isn’t microchipped. He considers himself a responsible pet owner.

“We just have an eight-foot tall fence so whenever he’s outside he’s not going to get out of that.”

Black says cost is the main reason he’s opposed to a proposal by the City of Fort Worth.

Animal Services is asking city leaders to make microchipping mandatory. Black says it’s already very expensive to be a dog owner.

The city currently requires all pets to have a license with the city, to be vaccinated and spayed or neutered. Fort Worth does offer microchipping right now, as an option.

At $12, it’s actually cheaper to have your dog microchipped and licensed than just licensed, which costs $36.

The city says the price for microchipping would stay the same and microchipping will replace the licensing requirement of city council passes it.

“It’s a responsibility as a pet owner or a parent and we consider ourselves pet parents,” said Chuck Mencke. 

His dog, Reba McEntire, is microchipped. Since the city offers free microchipping from time and time and financial help for those who need it, he believes there’s no excuse.

“It will help people that are not pet owners to be responsible pet owners or have a second thought about ‘Am I going to own a pet or not? Do I want the responsibility of that?’”

The city council is expected to take a vote on this sometime in May. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch