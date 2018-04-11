MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Yuli Gurriel is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Houston Astros prior to the start of a home series on Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Recovering from left hand surgery, Gurriel finished an injury rehabilitation stint with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday and returned to Houston.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Gurriel will be evaluated on Wednesday.

Gurriel served a five-game suspension at the start of the season for a racist gesture made to pitcher Yu Darvish in the World Series.

Gurriel played first and third during six Double-A games and hit .429 with four doubles and three RBIs. He batted .299 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs for Houston last season.

Gurriel is known as La Pina for his unusual hairdo that looks like the top of a pineapple.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)