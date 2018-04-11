CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
MINNEAPOLIS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Yuli Gurriel is expected to be activated from the 10-day disabled list by the Houston Astros prior to the start of a home series on Friday against the Texas Rangers.

Recovering from left hand surgery, Gurriel finished an injury rehabilitation stint with Double-A Corpus Christi on Tuesday and returned to Houston.

Astros manager A.J. Hinch said Gurriel will be evaluated on Wednesday.

gettyimages 867990922 Gurriel Expected To Be Activated Friday Against Rangers

Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game five of the 2017 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Gurriel served a five-game suspension at the start of the season for a racist gesture made to pitcher Yu Darvish in the World Series.

Gurriel played first and third during six Double-A games and hit .429 with four doubles and three RBIs. He batted .299 with 18 home runs and 75 RBIs for Houston last season.

Gurriel is known as La Pina for his unusual hairdo that looks like the top of a pineapple.

gettyimages 680094910 Gurriel Expected To Be Activated Friday Against Rangers

First baseman Yuli Gurriel #10 of the Houston Astros sits in the dugout during the game with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 7, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

gettyimages 912368838 Gurriel Expected To Be Activated Friday Against Rangers

Pineapples are on display at the “Central de Abasto” wholesale market in Mexico City on January 30, 2018. (Photo credit ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP/Getty Images)

