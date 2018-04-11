CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM)Furry friends far and wide are being celebrated — today is National Pet Day!

Pet owners are being encouraged to give some special attention to their furry, feathery, or scaly friends on this April 11.

pet day 1 Another Reason To Be Happy, Today Is National Pet Day!

Cookie and Momma at the Blue Bonnet Trail in Ennis. (credit: Araceli Hill‎/CBSDFW Facebook)

Buddying up shouldn’t be a problem, according to National Today six out of ten pet owners consider their pet to be a member of the family.

Pets are good for your mental heath and according to the American Heart Association they’re also good for ones physical well-being. A study they conducted showed pet owners had lower blood pressure, were more physically active and had a lower rate of obesity.

pet day 2 Another Reason To Be Happy, Today Is National Pet Day!

This is Stella, who loves to hang out in sinks! (credit: Crystal Weideman‎/CBSDFW Facebook)

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 to “celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues”.

Pet Day USA has some suggestions on how you can celebrate National Pet Day –

  • Adopt a pet from your local shelter or pure breed rescue organization.
  • Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals.
  • Donate blankets, food and toys to a favorite animal welfare organization.
  • Have a National Pet Day party and celebrate your pets.
  • Spend the day taking photos of your pets and then post them on our Facebook page! 
  • Assist an ill, elderly or a financially struggling neighbor or friend by purchasing pet food, hay or needed items for their pets.
  • Buy your pet a fun new toy.
  • Hire a professional pet photographer for a photo shoot.
pet day 3 Another Reason To Be Happy, Today Is National Pet Day!

This is Harley. (credit: Cathy Rutherford/CBSDFW Facebook)

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that two-thirds of Americans have pets… so today, why not make it abundantly clear exactly whose ‘a good boy’ and commemorate everything that our pets do for us! 🐶🐰🐱

