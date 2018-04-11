NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Furry friends far and wide are being celebrated — today is National Pet Day!

Pet owners are being encouraged to give some special attention to their furry, feathery, or scaly friends on this April 11.

Buddying up shouldn’t be a problem, according to National Today six out of ten pet owners consider their pet to be a member of the family.

Pets are good for your mental heath and according to the American Heart Association they’re also good for ones physical well-being. A study they conducted showed pet owners had lower blood pressure, were more physically active and had a lower rate of obesity.

National Pet Day was founded in 2006 to “celebrate the joy pets bring to our lives and to create public awareness about the plight of many different kinds of animals awaiting a forever home in shelters and rescues”.

Pet Day USA has some suggestions on how you can celebrate National Pet Day –

Adopt a pet from your local shelter or pure breed rescue organization.

Volunteer at your local shelter and offer to care for the animals.

Donate blankets, food and toys to a favorite animal welfare organization.

Have a National Pet Day party and celebrate your pets.

Spend the day taking photos of your pets and then post them on our Facebook page!

Assist an ill, elderly or a financially struggling neighbor or friend by purchasing pet food, hay or needed items for their pets.

Buy your pet a fun new toy.

Hire a professional pet photographer for a photo shoot.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) estimates that two-thirds of Americans have pets… so today, why not make it abundantly clear exactly whose ‘a good boy’ and commemorate everything that our pets do for us! 🐶🐰🐱