CHICAGO (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An aviation security officer fired after forcibly dragging a passenger from a plane last year has filed a lawsuit against United Airlines and the city of Chicago.

James Long was one of the officers called to a plane in April 2017 after Dr. David Dao refused to give up his seat. Video taken by other passengers show Long dragging a bloodied Dao from the plane. Long was fired in August.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

Long filed a lawsuit Tuesday in Cook County Circuit Court against the Chicago Department of Aviation and United.

The suit alleges Long didn’t receive proper training to respond to the situation and that United should have known security officers would use physical force. Days after the incident United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz said he felt “ashamed” watching the video and promised to review the airline’s passenger removal policy.

Spokesmen for United and the city say they haven’t yet received the lawsuit and declined to comment.

