CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:fake police officer, impersonating a peace officer, Local TV, Navarro County Sheriff's Department, Texas

CORSICANA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported case of someone impersonating a peace officer.

A woman told authorities on Monday, April 9 around 11:00 p.m. a dark-colored Chevrolet Suburban or SUV initiated a traffic stop of her vehicle while she was traveling westbound on East Highway 31 between Trinidad and Kerens.

She said the vehicle had red emergency lights inside the vehicle near the rear view mirror but she did not see any decals on the vehicle.

comstock copy1 Officer Impersonation Complaint Investigated In Navarro County

(Credit: Comstock/Thinkstock)

The suspect was described by the as an African-American man, light skin toned, 5’10” with medium build and a quarter size birth mark under his right ear.

The suspect was wearing a black shirt and black pants and had a small patch of hair below his bottom lip.

The suspect is said to have spoken with a lisp or minor speech impediment.

The suspect approached the vehicle and told the woman she had a defective taillight. He asked her to get out of her vehicle to see the taillight but because of her suspicion she refused.

The suspect then returned to his vehicle and drove off

The woman said she believes the suspect followed her into Navarro County from Henderson County.

Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said his department has notified the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kerens P.D. of the incident and are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident, have information about this incident, or the suspects identity is asked to contact Sergeant Robbie Jock at 903-654-3002 to report information.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch