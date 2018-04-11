CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
UPDATED: March 11, 2018 8:44 AM
Filed Under:D.C., House Speaker Paul Ryan, Local TV, Paul Ryan, re-election, Republicans, Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBSDFW.COM/CBSNEW.COM/CNN) – After months of speculation about his political future, House Speaker Paul Ryan’s office announced he will not be seeking re-election in 2018. He will, however, serve out the rest of his term.

Ryan joins a growing list of Republican House members who are stepping away from Congress. More than 30 Republicans in the House and Senate have announced that they plan to leave Congress by the beginning of 2019.

gettyimages 530977720 Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan Wont Seek Re Election

(credit: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

The speakers’s office released the following statement:

“This morning Speaker Ryan shared with his colleagues that this will be his last year as a member of the House. He will serve out his full term, run through the tape, and then retire in January. After nearly twenty years in the House, the speaker is proud of all that has been accomplished and is ready to devote more of his time to being a husband and a father. While he did not seek the position, he told his colleagues that serving as speaker has been the professional honor of his life, and he thanked them for the trust they placed in him. He will discuss his decision at a press conference immediately following the member meeting.”

Many speculated Ryan would depart political office after helping successfully champion a rewrite of the U.S. tax code. Ryan’s office, however, had denied the speculation that he was leaving anytime soon. Just last month his spokesperson, AshLee Strong, told CBS News, “The speaker is not resigning.”

Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, has been in Congress since 1999 and became House speaker in 2015 when colleagues elected him to replace John Boehner. The 48-year-old conservative was also the vice-presidential running mate of Mitt Romney in 2012.

Ryan said in a January interview with CBS that re-election was a decision he and his wife were planning to make together in late spring.

* This is a developing news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company contributed to this report.)

