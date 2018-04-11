GARLAND (CBSDFW.COM) – An early morning domestic dispute has yet to end in Garland, where SWAT is now on the scene.

Garland police received a disturbance with a weapon involved call in the 300 block of Joyce Drive shortly after 4:50 a.m.

Responding officers learned that a heated argument between a couple turned up a notch when the boyfriend brandished a gun.

His girlfriend took off in her car as he shot at it multiple times. Her car was hit but she was not hurt.

The man barricaded himself inside the house after that.

SWAT was called and is trying to talk him out.