FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Following a four-day trial, a federal jury convicted three men, last week, for their roles in a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of underage girls.

The jury convicted Pierre Lagrone, aka “P” or “Pedro,” 33, on one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children, four counts of sex trafficking of children and one count of possession of child pornography. Lagrone faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Herman Sanders, aka “Pooh,” 29, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of children, one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. Sanders faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 35 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Demarcus Davis, aka “Zigg,” 25, was convicted on one count of sex trafficking of children. He faces a minimum of 10 years and up to 35 years in federal prison and a $1 million fine.

Lagrone and Davis are scheduled to be sentenced on July 23, 2018. A sentencing date for Sanders has not been set.

According to evidence presented at trial, Lagrone and Davis were violent pimps who recruited, controlled, and profited off underage female victims through commercial sex acts. Lagrone and Davis recruited and advertised underage female victims for commercial sex acts. The defendants communicated with potential clients, collected proceeds, and paid for motels rooms and supplies. Lagrone and Davis kept almost all, if not all, of the proceeds of the commercial sex acts, providing only food, shelter, and occasional clothing to the underage female victims. Sanders conspired with and assisted Lagrone in this sex trafficking.

The U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Worth, Tyler and Arlington Police Departments are investigating. Assistant U.S. Attorneys P.J. Meitl and Nicole Dana are in charge of the prosecution.