DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A new exhibit at the Dallas Arboretum is getting ready to open for Spring and Summer.

“Wind Sculptures In Motion: The Kinetic Art of Lyman Whitaker” features 122 rotating wind sculptures placed throughout the 66 acres of the arboretum.

Whitaker is known for his moving sculptures and is happy to display his work in Dallas.

“They are nice because it’s a shape you don’t have to walk around to see it does the walking for you by rotating,” said Whitaker.

The sculptures were carefully designed to spin using nothing more than the North Texas wind.

“Little 3-year-olds just run out to it…it appeals to all ages,” said Whitaker about the popularity of his art.

The exhibit opens April 15th and runs through the end of July.