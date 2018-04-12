FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth that involved five vehicles and an 18-wheeler.

All of the southbound lanes of the highway, between Berry and Ripy, are shutdown.

The crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. and left a semi, owned by Lisanti Foodservice of Texas, overturned on top of several cars.

It isn’t known if the fatality is in the big rig or one of the passenger vehicles. Officials with MedStar Mobile Healthcare say ambulance workers treated six people at the scene, but did not transport any to local hospital.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.