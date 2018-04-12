CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Southbound Interstate-35W Near Berry Street In Fort Worth | Read More | Traffic Map
UPDATED: April 12, 2018  6:21 AM
Filed Under:18 Wheeler Accident, Berry Street, Big Rig Crash, Fort Worth, i-35, I-35W, Interstate 35W, Interstate-35, Local TV, Ripy Street, semi tractor-trailer, Traffic

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – One person is dead after a pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth that involved five vehicles and an 18-wheeler.

i 35w big rig 1 1 Dead After Pileup Involving 5 Cars And Semi, I 35W Closed

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

All of the southbound lanes of the highway, between Berry and Ripy, are shutdown.

The crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. and left a semi, owned by Lisanti Foodservice of Texas, overturned on top of several cars.

i 35w big rig 2 1 Dead After Pileup Involving 5 Cars And Semi, I 35W Closed

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

It isn’t known if the fatality is in the big rig or one of the passenger vehicles. Officials with MedStar Mobile Healthcare say ambulance workers treated six people at the scene, but did not transport any to local hospital.

Police and fire crews are on the scene.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch