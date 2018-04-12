COPPELL (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Retail gasoline prices in Texas and across the country are higher this week.

AAA Texas on Thursday reported the price at the pump statewide rose 2 cents to reach an average $2.45 per gallon. Drivers nationwide are paying a penny more this week at an average $2.67 per gallon.

The association survey found Midland has the most expensive gasoline in Texas this week at an average $2.69 per gallon. San Antonio has the cheapest gasoline statewide at an average $2.32 per gallon.

Drivers in Dallas are shelling out $2.49 for a gallon of gasoline, while travelers filling up in Fort Worth and Arlington are paying $2.48 per gallon.

AAA officials say the national gas price average has matched the 2017 peak of $2.67 per gallon, which occurred in September during the days after Hurricane Harvey made landfall in Texas.

Association experts say current demand for gasoline remains robust.

