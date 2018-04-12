CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash Closes Southbound Interstate-35W Near Berry Street In Fort Worth | Read More | Traffic Map
Filed Under:A'ja Wilson, Basketball, Las Vegas Aces, Local TV, South Carolina Gamecocks, WNBA, WNBA Draft

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – It would be a real shock if A’ja Wilson isn’t the first pick in the WNBA draft Thursday night by the Las Vegas Aces.

The AP college player of the year, who starred at South Carolina, has been the consensus choice all season.

“I think in our league, her biggest thing, she’s going to scare a lot of the people guarding her because she’s able to take the ball to the basket off the drive,” Las Vegas coach Bill Laimbeer said.

After that, things get a little bit unpredictable. A lot of teams are trying to move up in a very loaded draft, but none of the offers have been serious enough for either Indiana, which drafts second, and Chicago, which picks third and fourth, to really consider.

The Dallas Wings have the sixth selection.

In all three mock drafts done by a few WNBA coaches and GMs for the AP, Indiana is expected to take Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell second. The Fever also hold the eighth and 14th picks.

“I’ve got to weigh everything,” Indiana coach/general manager Pokey Chatman told The Associated Press in a phone interview Wednesday. “Look at the big picture. We need a little bit of everything.”

Chatman said she hasn’t really gotten any serious offers for the second pick in at least a month.

“It’s too close to the draft to be wasting each other’s time,” the coach and GM of the Fever added.

gettyimages 663893014 South Carolinas Aja Wilson Expected To Go First In WNBA Draft

A’ja Wilson of the South Carolina Gamecocks cuts down the net after her teams championship win over the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs after the championship game of the 2017 NCAA Women’s Final Four at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (credit: Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

Chicago has also been fielding calls for the third and fourth pick, but coach and general manager Amber Stocks isn’t going to part with either one without getting a lot back in return. Stocks isn’t 100 percent decided yet who the team will take with the two picks. But that’s no surprise as Stocks said, she always would be studying and crunching numbers until the last minute when she was in school.

“If you know me, even in 11th grade, Ms. Sheraw reading class, I’d be studying before the test. That’s who I am,” Stocks said. “A minute before I took the SAT, I was still reviewing the SAT book. By nature I’ll review numbers and film as long as there’s time on the clock.”

Stocks is looking to get the Sky better in a few different areas with the draft.

“We have to improve in three specific areas, we must improve our overall defensive efficiency rating,” she said. “We must improve our free-throw attempts and we must improve our rebounding, particularly our defensive rebounding.”

Players that may help improve those areas include Diamond DeShields, who spent the season playing professionally in Turkey, and UConn’s Gabby Williams and Azura Stevens.

Whether in Chicago or elsewhere, those three players will help teams out in the draft as well as point guards Jordin Canada and Lexie Brown.

“I think it’s quality at multiple positions that can help several teams fill specific needs,” Chatman said.

One of the biggest x-factors in the draft is Russian sensation Maria Vadeeva. She’s played professionally in Russia for four years with WNBA stars Nneka Ogwumike, Epiphanny Prince and Angel McCoughtry. The 6-foot-3 center could end a six-year drought of foreign players getting selected in the first round.

“She’s obviously a talent. She’s surrounded by talent abroad and is playing well,” Chatman said. “But you always have to guard against taking a player with such a high pick, just because of the commitment. In the past, national team commitments and the top player. Of course she’ll be on everyone’s board. There are too many question marks there that we still have to work through.”

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch