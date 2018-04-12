LOUISIANA (CBSDFW.COM) – State lawmakers in Louisiana passed a bill making it illegal for a human to have sex with an animal, according to KATC- TV.

The bill now heads to the House, but 10 state senators voted against it.

Specifically, the bill makes sexual abuse of an animal a crime and sets penalties for those convicted.

It would also require that sexually abused animals are removed from their abusers and delivered to a veterinarian for treatment. If convicted of the crime, a person would not be allowed to own any animals in the future.