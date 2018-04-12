PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) – Collin County homeowners are dealing with a side effect of last week’s severe storms that can be just as dangerous and unpredictable. Homeowners are warning of roofing contractors who have left a trail of victims who paid for new roofs during previous hail storms without ever getting the work done.

Dozens of homes in a neighborhood in Prosper needed roofs replaced after baseball-sized hail pounded much of northern Collin County. But roofing can be a risky business if a customer isn’t careful.

It was one of the worst storms Juliet Washburn had experienced since moving to Prosper two years ago. The Washburns were fine on the inside of their home, but she said the roof was “pounded with golf-ball, baseball-size hail.”

The homeowners did some research and quickly found a roofing company they trust after turning away contractors they weren’t sure about.

“People come through the neighborhood all the time for different reasons so yeah, we were leery of people who came,” said Washburn.

The company they chose, which has good reviews, said reputable contractors should have good reviews, along with insurance and at least a five-year warranty.

“You should never pay your contractor before they start the work,” said Nick Timms or Llennium Roofing.

Some cities require roofers to have work permits and those that don’t should be avoided.