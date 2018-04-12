NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Conagra Brands, Inc. has recalled 35,159 pounds of Salisbury steak products (poultry, pork, and beef) after three people complained about minor oral injuries from eating the meat.

The product may have pieces of bone in it, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

A news release says the “family-style, heat treated, not shelf stable” Salisbury steak and brown gravy products were produced on March 10, 2018.

The recalled items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The Food Safety and Inspection Service is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have bought the steaks shouldn’t eat them. Either throw it away or return it.

People with questions about the recall can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Affairs at (800) 289.6014. Members of the media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, Manager of Communications at (312) 549.5522.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.