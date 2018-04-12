DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police added a little extra street safety attention in southwest Oak Cliff. They’re working to slow down drivers and catch potential street racers.

The enforcement area is near 12th Street and Tyler Street, and it’s more than just a speed trap.

According to people who live in the area along 12th Street, every day there’s too much speed and too much danger.

Thursday is Dallas police’s third day of a speed enforcement campaign to simply slow people down and to catch street racers.

A crash on Monday involved all high school students that were allegedly racing on 12th Street. They all walked away with minor injuries. One truck involved also crashed into a man’s house.

Accidents like this are the reason police are cracking down with their speed enforcement campaign.

“I’m happy I’m seeing this. Really happy. Cause when I come here at nighttime, they’re racing. They’re racing crazy,” said resident Joe Guitierrez

Police are hearing the complaints from residents demanding action, and the campaign is the result.

“It hear it every night when I go to sleep. It’s like a drag race competition up and down through here. People speeding. No respect for the law,” said resident Ryan Kirkland.

Police in southwest Oak Cliff are also focused on the area of Hampton Road and Kiest Boulevard.