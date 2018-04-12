UPDATE: April 12, 2018 5:15 PM

Andrew Huerta was found safe.

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department needs the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old who they say is a danger to himself and others.

Andrew Huerta was last seen Wednesday in the 900 block of Sedgemoor Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.

Police described him as a Latino male who’s 4 foot 11 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and green Nike sweatpants.

Anyone with information about Huerta’s whereabouts is urged to call the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (214) 671.4268 or call 911.