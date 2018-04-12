DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department has created a new task force for catching illegal street racers in the city, and one council member is already praising the results. Scott Griggs of the Dallas City Council posted news about the new Speeding Task Force on social media Wednesday.

In the task force’s first day, they issued 29 tickets to drivers who were speeding.

Illegal street racing has been an ongoing issue in Dallas. Police made a series of arrests in June of last year, all related to illegal street racing. It happened near Forney Road, just south of Eastpoint Drive, within the warehouse district. A total of five people were taken into custody. Officers also seized drugs and a BB gun.

The street racing events often draw big crowds, and many noise complaints from nearby residents. It is also a danger to other drivers on the road. Local businesses have to deal with problems from street racing crowds too — like vandalism and littering, including drug paraphernalia.

In his social media post, councilman Griggs asked residents to “thank officers if you see them.”