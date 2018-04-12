NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The New York Yankees are the most valuable franchise in baseball at an estimated value of $4 billion, according to Forbes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are second at $3 billion, followed by the Chicago Cubs at $2.9 billion, the San Francisco Giants at $2.85 billion and the Boston Red Sox at $2.8 billion.

The Rangers were listed at 13 on the list with an estimated value of $1.6 billion, up 3 percent from last year.

Meanwhile, the Houston Astros jumped up 14 percent over the last year, which included the franchise’s first World Series win. The team is now valued at an estimated $1.65 billion.

The Tampa Bay Rays are the least valuable team, estimated to be worth $900 million.

