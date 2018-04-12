HURST (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Hurst are investigating a homicide after a family found a man dead in their driveway at around midnight. The incident actually started three hours earlier — at about 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night — when police were called about gunshots.

Officers responded to the 400 block of Michael Boulevard, near the intersection of Hurst Boulevard and Brown Trail, because people reported gunfire in the area. Residents told authorities that the suspects had already walked away, heading north. The officers looked around, but could not locate anyone.

A parked truck, believed to be connected to the gunfire, was impounded.

Investigators returned to the scene at about midnight, when a family arrived home to find a dead man on the ground in their driveway. The victim is said to be in his early 40s, but his name has not been released. Homicide detectives are now searching for any possible evidence in this case.

Police have not made any arrests, nor have they released a description of a possible suspect.