CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Children, Chris Melore, Local TV, Peanut Allergy, shaming, talkers, Target

CBS Local — A mother in Target says she let her toddler eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in the shopping cart during the trip. It doesn’t sound like a crime, however, the parent has now been shamed online and accused of not caring about peanut allergies.

After sharing her story with the New York-based parenting forum UrbanBaby, in which the mom describes being stopped by another woman and criticized for her daughter’s snack, a faceless mob chimed in with a wave of nasty comments directed at the parent.

“Your total disdain for the safety of other kids is awful. Feeding your kid a PB&J in a Target shopping cart is the epitome of low brow,” one person commented.

“You’re the worst kind of person. Just understand that raising a child with an I don’t care about others attitude,” an anonymous voice added.

“That is disgusting! Your problem is much bigger than the peanut butter!”

Many other comments warned the scolded parent that the peanut butter could end up sickening or even killing another child with peanut allergies. Only a small portion of the people entering the decision took the opposing view that shoppers should take it upon themselves to wipe down a shopping cart before using it.

A 2011 study made the case that wiping down carts was always necessary after finding 72 percent of carts tested positive for fecal bacteria.

The CDC reports that between four and six percent of children in the U.S. have a food allergy. “Many of these patients need to carry an EpiPen, which contains the drug epinephrine that acts quickly to open the airway, letting the patient breathe,” Dr. Alisa Muniz Crim explained, via CBS News.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch