FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dozens of people, some of them injured, spent a couple of hours on the side of the highway after a Greyhound bus crash in Fort Worth.

Police and MedStar Ambulance Service were called out to Interstate-30 near Beach Street just after 4:30 a.m.

There were more than 40 people onboard the Greyhound bus that was traveling from Abilene to Dallas. Six of those passengers and two other people were taken to local hospitals — all with minor injures.

Police are still investigating the accident. At the scene, a wrecker loaded one damaged passenger vehicle and drove it away and another passenger vehicle was parked near the bus. The front of the Greyhound bus was also damaged by some sort of impact.

Traffic in the eastbound lanes of I-30 was moving slowly, but getting by.

A second Greyhound bus was called to the scene to pick up the uninjured passengers and carry them on to Dallas.