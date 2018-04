Chef Stephan Pyles visits with Maria-Chantal Dalese of the Chateau Chantal Winery, Inn, and Vineyards. Surrounded by the beautiful lakes and rivers of Northern Michigan, Chateau Chantal has an extended growing season with their harvest beginning in early October.

Chateau Chantel produces 35 different wines from delicious whites robust reds, including Noir and Merlot.

This beautiful area has a rich history that compliments the exceptional tastes of the Chateau Chantal wines.