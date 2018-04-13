CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:houston astros, MLB, Texas Rangers

HOUSTON (AP) — Gerrit Cole struck out a career-high 14 in seven innings and Derek Fisher scored the go-ahead run on Drew Robinson’s error in the eighth, sending the Houston Astros to a 3-2 victory over the Texas Rangers on Friday night.

Cole allowed two runs and three hits. The ace right-hander has 36 strikeouts in 21 innings in his first three starts with Houston after he was acquired in an offseason trade with Pittsburgh.

But Cole Hamels kept Texas in the game with six effective innings, limiting Houston to two more homers by George Springer.

Fisher came in to run for Evan Gattis after he walked with one out. Marwin Gonzalez followed with a single to center off Kevin Jepsen (0-2), and Fisher scored all the way from first after Robinson misplayed the ball.

Joe Smith (1-0) got the final out of the eighth for the win and Chris Devenski finished for his first save.

Texas put two runners on with one out in the ninth, but Devenski struck out Robinson and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to end the game.

Before Fisher’s dash around the bases, four solo homers accounted for the scoring.

Springer put Houston in front with his second leadoff homer of the season off Hamels, joining the one he got on opening day.

He led off the fifth with another drive. He has three homers this season — all coming against Hamels.

Texas responded with two homers in the seventh. Joey Gallo hit a drive to deep center with one out, and Robinson Chirinos connected with two down.

