FRISCO (CBSDFW.COM) – Dez Bryant’s future with the Dallas Cowboys will be up for discussion on Friday when the star wide receiver sits down for a meeting with team owner Jerry Jones. The team has already made it clear that they would like to keep Bryant on the roster, but that he needs to agree to a pay cut.

The time and location of the Friday meeting are not known, but it will be on the minds of Cowboys fans all day long.

Bryant has already been talking about the situation on Twitter. He tweeted Thursday that he is “unbothered” by the media talk about his future with the Cowboys organization. He also retweeted many fans who sent him messages of love. A push on social media is asking Cowboys fans to wear Bryant’s No. 88 in support.

The take from today.. I’m bothered because I said publicly I’m unbothered That’s a huge wow 😮 take 2 I’m ranting and going off on the media whenever I’m just being normal Dez in my everyday life.. I can only control what I can control is what I tell myself…again unbothered — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) April 12, 2018

Bryant has a $12.5 million base salary and a $16.5 million cap number for 2018, and has said that he is not willing to agree to a pay cut. But he has also been caught up in rumors during the offseason, as the Cowboys have added free agent wide receivers Deonte Thompson and Allen Hurns to the roster.

Dallas attempted to sign free agent wide receiver Sammy Watkins as well, but he ended up with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The NFL Draft is also coming to Arlington later this month, and the Cowboys have the 19th overall pick. If they were to select another wide receiver, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told 105.3 The Fan that it would not affect the Bryant situation. “That’s a separate category,” Jones said.

The influx of wide receivers, Jones explained, was to “heat up the competition at that spot.”

Bryant is a three-time Pro Bowler. He had 69 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns while playing in every Cowboys game last season. But he has not had 1,000 receiving yards in a season since he was an All-Pro in 2014. Still, the 29-year-old player has been one of the NFL’s most elite receivers during his time in Dallas.

Last month, Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett also said that Thompson and Hurns were not signed in anticipation of cutting Bryant. “We love Dez,” Garrett said. “Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that is irrelevant to the signings we made.”

Cowboys fans are hoping to hear more about the situation from both Jerry Jones and Bryant later on Friday.