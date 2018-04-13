CBS 11Ellie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]
BOSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Massachusetts’ highest court has ruled that Exxon Mobil must hand over documents related to a state investigation into whether the company misled the public about the impact of fossil fuels on climate change.

The Supreme Judicial Court sided Friday with Attorney General Maura Healey, who’s trying to determine whether Exxon Mobil concealed information it knew about climate change from consumers and investors.

The court rejected Exxon Mobil’s argument that the attorney general should be disqualified from the investigation because of comments Exxon says show bias against the company.

The high court’s decision upholds a lower court ruling against the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas giant.

Exxon officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman is conducting a similar probe.

