CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
TORNADO WATCH | SEVERE T-STORM WARNING: Collin, Denton, Fannin, Johnson and Grayson Counties until 6:00pm; Tarrant County until 5:30pm:  Conditions & Alerts | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Brooke Rogers | CBS 11 News
Filed Under:HPISD, Hyer Elementary, Leave The School Alone, School, Ugly

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Walmart. A jail. Two structures that come to mind for some Highland Park Independent School District parents when looking at plans for a new elementary school.

Historic Hyer Elementary School will soon be on the chopping block. It’s part of a more than $360 million bond package that includes rebuilding three elementary schools and adding a fifth one. But it’s the potential design of the new Hyer that has residents going door-to-door, leaving fliers.

“It just looks sterile, not inviting. Something more like an office building, not a school,” says University Park resident and future Hyer parent Tonya McKinney.

hyer elementary school Parents Dont Want Historic Elementary School Torn Down For Walmart Type Design

(photo courtesy: Facebook)

She and others are concerned that the district is considering making Hyer a three-story building, similar to the new University Park Elementary and Bradfield Elementary, where residents launched a similar battle.

“That was one of the reasons we built here, because it looked so quaint and so small and such an inviting place for the kids,” says University Park resident Heather Hoxworth.

“[It’s] a gargantuan size building. It’s not quaint, and I worry about special needs children on the third floor. I worry about little kids climbing up stairs,” says McKinney.

Another concern: property values.

“I think everyone’s property value will go down a lot,” says Hoxworth.

District spokesperson Jon Dahlander says the concern is premature, as the district is still reviewing designs, and no decisions have been made about the height of the new building. Residents hope when Hyer is leveled and rebuilt next year, their voices will be heard.

“We’re just hoping for a discussion and a compromise, and we can all meet in the middle and find a solution that makes the entire community happy,” says Hoxworth.

Dahlander also says, “There will be opportunities for the public to review and provide input on the design, prior to it being finalized. The goal is for the architecture to incorporate historical elements of the original building, to complement the surrounding neighborhood, and to reflect the character and history of HPISD.”

There are five upcoming city council or school board meetings that residents plan to attend to voice their concerns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch