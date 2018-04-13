CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:Death, donations, First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Money, Shooting

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Donors, survivors and victims’ families are questioning how a South Texas church is spending millions of dollars of donations made since a gunman killed more than two dozen worshippers in November.

gettyimages 870945726 1 Texas Church Questioned About Donations After Shooting

Law enforcement officials continue their investigation at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs on November 6, 2017 in Sutherland Springs, Texas. Gunman Devin Patrick Kelley killed 26 people at the church and wounded 20 others when he opened fire during a Sunday service. (credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

The church attacker, dressed in black tactical-style gear, was armed with an assault rifle when he opened fire inside First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, near San Antonio. The deadliest mass shooting in Texas history took the lives of 26 people and wounded more than a dozen more. The dead ranged in age from 17 months old to 77 years old.

Demand for more information grew after the church announced plans for a new $3 million sanctuary last month.

Mike Ritch raised nearly $100,000 for victims, but has since cut ties with the church. He’s asking for more transparency about where the money is going.

Church leaders say they’re distributing the thousands of donations from around the world. They insist they aren’t using victim’s relief funds to pay for the new church.

The church declined to report fundraising totals and won’t have to disclose details to the IRS.

