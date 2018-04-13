CBS 11Ellie Goulding, Andra Day, Tori Kelly, James Bay (Eamonn M. McCormack, Joshua Blanchard, John Sciulli, Jesse Grant for Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email […]
DALLAS (AP) — The National Weather Service is warning of tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds for eastern portions of Texas as emergency crews in the western part of the state battle wildfires amid forecasts of extreme fire danger.

The NWS predicts severe weather beginning Friday afternoon for an area extending from eastern Texas up through the Midwest and into Michigan.
The storm system will drive down temperatures for the start of the weekend.

Texas May See Tornadoes To The East, More Wildfires In West

A tornado rips through Granbury, tossing homes like confetti. (photo credit: CBS 11 News)

Meanwhile, the Texas A&M Forest Service says an extreme fire danger exists Friday for much of West Texas. The agency says several wildfires have been reported in Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico.

High winds are kicking up clouds of dust and hampering firefighting efforts.

An evacuation had been ordered at one point Thursday in Hutchinson County in the Texas Panhandle.

