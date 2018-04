Chef Stephan Pyles explores Project Nature at Treetops Resort with Paul Beachnau, Executive Director for the Gaylord Area Convention and Tourism Bureau. Paul takes us through the culinary adventure series with their “Farm to Fork” dinner, a one-of-a-kind dining experience that utilizes the Northern Michigan farmers market bounty.

Gaylord’s known for its outdoor recreation paradise with biking trails, 90 inland lakes, and 14 championship golf courses.