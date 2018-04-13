US President Donald Trump addresses the nation on the situation in Syria April 13, 2018 at the White House in Washington, DC. Trump said strikes on Syria are under way. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

(CBSNEWS) – President Donald Trump on Friday night announced he has directed the U.S. military to conduct precision strikes in Syria, after the chemical weapons attack that left dozens dead on Sunday.

“A short time ago, I ordered the U.S. Armed Forces to launch precision strikes on targets associated with the chemical weapons capabilities of Syrian dictator, Bashar al-Assad,” the president said from the White House.

“A combined operation with the armed forces of France and the United Kingdom is now under way,” he continued.

Mr. Trump also called out Iran and Russia.

“To Iran and Russia I ask, what kind of nation wants to be associated with the mass murder of innocent men, women and children?” Mr. Trump said. “The nations of the world can be judged by the fiends they keep.”

