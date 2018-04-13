(CBSNEWS) – Actor Will Ferrell was released from a hospital Friday morning after he was in a car accident the night before in Southern California, his spokesperson told TMZ. He didn’t suffer any significant injuries, the spokesperson told the website.

Ferrell wasn’t driving the SUV, TMZ reports. He was one of three passengers in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol told CBS Los Angeles that a woman in the vehicle suffered “major injuries” in the incident. TMZ reports the SUV was sideswiped by another vehicle from the right rear.

The driver of the SUV and the third passenger, a man, suffered minor injuries, the highway patrol told CBS Los Angeles. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t believed to be hurt.

Video footage from the scene shows Ferrell sitting on the road and talking with a firefighter. He was later seen talking on a cellphone as crews loaded his gurney into an ambulance.

The highway patrol told CBS Los Angeles that the two-car accident happened on Interstate 5 just before 11 Thursday night around Aliso Viejo in Southern California.

