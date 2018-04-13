CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
DFW STORMS EXPECTED: Conditions & Alerts | Live Radar | Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Accident, California, Car Crash, Will Ferrell
will e1523648629528 Will Ferrell Released From Hospital After Accident On California Highway

Actor Will Ferrell talks on a cellphone as he is loaded into an ambulance after an accident on a highway in Southern California on April 12, 2018, in this image capture from video. (LA-OC.TV via CBS News)

(CBSNEWS) – Actor Will Ferrell was released from a hospital Friday morning after he was in a car accident the night before in Southern California, his spokesperson told TMZ. He didn’t suffer any significant injuries, the spokesperson told the website.

Ferrell wasn’t driving the SUV, TMZ reports. He was one of three passengers in the vehicle.

The California Highway Patrol told CBS Los Angeles that a woman in the vehicle suffered “major injuries” in the incident. TMZ reports the SUV was sideswiped by another vehicle from the right rear.

The driver of the SUV and the third passenger, a man, suffered minor injuries, the highway patrol told CBS Los Angeles. The driver of the other vehicle wasn’t believed to be hurt.

Video footage from the scene shows Ferrell sitting on the road and talking with a firefighter. He was later seen talking on a cellphone as crews loaded his gurney into an ambulance.

The highway patrol told CBS Los Angeles that the two-car accident happened on Interstate 5 just before 11 Thursday night around Aliso Viejo in Southern California.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch