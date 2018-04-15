Two Arlington firefighters and a city worker were injured in a gas line fire. (CBS11)

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Two Arlington firefighters and a city water worker were injured Sunday in a fire started when a gas line was struck.

Officials say Arlington water utilities crews were repairing a water line leak at the intersection of Ditto Avenue and Dugan Street. As they were clearing the way to begin repairs, an Atmos gas line was struck.

As excess water was being pumped out so that repairs could be made to the gas line, the gas ignited into flames.

According to officials, two Arlington firefighters and a water worker were injured and transported to Parkland Hospital in Dallas.

The extent of the injuries are unknown.