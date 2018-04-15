NEW YORK - APRIL 21: Actor R. Lee Ermey arrives to A&E Television Networks Upfront celebration held at Rockefeller Center April 21, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

(CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Actor R. Lee Ermey, best known for playing Gunnery Sergeant Hartman in “Full Metal Jacket,” has died at the age of 74.

Ermey died from complications of pneumonia, according to his manager Bill Rogin.

Ermey’s longtime manager said in a statement on Twitter: “It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Emrey (‘The Gunney’) passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us.”

Statement from R. Lee Ermey's long time manager, Bill Rogin: It is with deep sadness that I regret to inform you all that R. Lee Ermey ("The Gunny") passed away this morning from complications of pneumonia. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Semper Fi, Gunny. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/vf4O78JKmb — R. Lee Ermey (@RLeeErmey) April 15, 2018

The Kansas native was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for his memorable performance in “Full Metal Jacket,” immortalizing lines like “What is your major malfunction?” He also voiced the little green army man Sarge in the “Toy Story” films and played a helicopter pilot in “Apocalypse Now,” among many other roles.

Rogin says that while his characters were often hard and principled, the real Ermey was a family man and a kind and gentle soul who supported the men and women who serve.

