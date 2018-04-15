CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Barbara Bush, Bush Center, Bush Presidential Library, Comfort Care, Failing Health, First Lady, George H.W. Bush, North Texas, prayers, Support, Thoughts
barb e1523846930580 Outpouring Of Support For Barbara Bush After News Of Failing Health

Former first lady Barbara Bush (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images for U.S. Fund for UNICEF)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There’s been an outpouring of thoughts and prayers in North Texas for former first lady Barbara Bush after news Sunday that her health is declining.

People showed up at the George W. Bush Presidential Library at the Southern Methodist University campus in Dallas to show their support and to reflect on the former first lady’s legacy.

Seven high school friends who showed up to the Bush Center were surprised to hear about Mrs. Bush’s failing health.

“She was someone you could respect, and she respected others,” said Jean Gough.

A Bush family spokesperson said Sunday that Barbara Bush is in failing health and that she won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Susan Scheck, who lives in Houston, said it’s not uncommon to see Mrs. Bush and her husband, George H.W. Bush, around town.

“They came to all kinds of events — baseball games and football games. Made appearances in schools,” said Scheck.

In the years since the White House, she has found ways to help improve literacy in America. For more than two decades, the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been handing out grants to community literacy programs.

The seven high school friends snapped pictures inside the Bush Presidential Library and admired the elegant former first lady.

“I think the library said it well. There’s an exhibit on first ladies, and the title was ‘Everybody’s Grandma.’ I think everybody just kind of looked at her like she was everybody’s grandma,” said Scheck.

The family spokesperson said Mrs. Bush’s focus is now “comfort care.”

“Maybe she values the quality times left to her, to be with her family. And I respect that,” said Robert Kerr.

Kerr said her lasting impression and legacy impacted many lives and will continue to live on.

“I think the world of Barbara Bush. I really do. Taught her kids well. They’re men of honor. And that came from mama,” said Kerr.

There has also been a flood of support for Barbara Bush on social media from many political figures.

Former U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson tweeted: “Thoughts with one of America’s most loved women, former first lady Barbara Bush. Her health has been deteriorating and I join thousands in hoping she is comfortable and knows how loved she is throughout the world.”

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott also released a statement Sunday afternoon: “Barbara Bush has a character that is as big, inspiring and iconic as Texas. Cecilia and I ask all Texans to join us in praying for Barbara and the entire Bush family during this time.”

The family spokesperson also said Mrs. Bush is surrounded by family and appreciates all the kind messages and prayers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch