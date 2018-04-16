DFW
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Connecticut
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
Sponsored By
CBS 11
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 21
5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2
KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLD
NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The Fan
As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Instagram
Home
News
All News
Local
Politics
Business
Consumer
Education
Entertainment
Tech
HealthWatch
Autos
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Protests At Philly Starbucks Where 2 Men Were Arrested
Protests are happening at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.
Carrie Underwood Makes Powerful Return After Injuring Face
Carrie Underwood gave a powerful performance at the ACM Awards on Sunday night, her first public appearance since an accident in November left her with a broken wrist and a facial injury.
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Cowboys
Rangers
Mavericks
Stars
FC Dallas
Wings
NASCAR
Golf
College
High School
Odds
Shop
Latest Headlines
MLB Returns To Storm-Ravaged Puerto Rico For 2 Games
Puerto Rico is about to host its most significant sporting events since Hurricane Maria dramatically ravaged the islands seven months ago. The MLB returns Tuesday to San Juan.
Whoa, Nellie: Keith Jackson Remembered At Rose Bowl
Keith Jackson was remembered as "the Walter Cronkite of sports broadcasting" and a loving husband, father and grandfather away from the broadcast booth in a memorial service at the Rose Bowl.
Featured Podcasts
Shan and RJ
Ben & Skin
Weather
FULL FORECAST
Weather Links
Current Conditions
Live Radar
Weather App
Share Photos
Traffic
Video
Featured Videos
News Video
Weather Video
Sports
Audio
Featured Podcasts
CEO Spotlight
Around Town
Better Living with Nick Carissimi
Brad Sham Cowboys Report
Gavin Dawson
Hello, Win Column!
E.S.P.
Eat
Heinz Mixing Things Up, Debating Selling Mayochup In U.S. Stores
Heinz has launched a poll asking Americans if they'd like a pre-made combination of mayonnaise and ketchup -- called Mayochup.
Dunkin' Donuts Selling Fries, Pretzels, Chicken Tenders
Dunkin' Donuts is now selling Donut Fries along with a variety of other non-traditional products as part of a new snacking menu at a small number of its stores.
See
Boy With Autism Builds World's Largest LEGO Titanic Replica
The world's largest LEGO replica of the doomed Titanic liner was built in 700 hours over 11 months -- by a 10-year-old boy from Reykjavik who is on the autism spectrum.
Bruno Mars & The Weeknd To Headline Lollapalooza In Chicago
The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys will headline this year's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago. More than 180 acts will play on eight stages from August 2-5.
Play
Handcrafted Healthy Body Care At White Rock Soap Gallery
White Rock Soap Gallery is handcrafting everything from bath bombs to body butter. They care about what you put on your body and what they put in their products.
Best Bars In North Texas For Watching The Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby takes place on May 5, and there are parties all over the country in celebration of the biggest horse race of the year. Here are the best bars in DFW for watching the race.
Contests
More
Travel
Plan Your Calendar For This Summer's Biggest Music Festivals
The headliner acts at 2018's biggest music festivals between Memorial Day and Labor Day include Eminem, Bruno Mars, Jack White, Blake Shelton, James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt and more.
Eat Your Way Across The U.S. At America's Best Diners
An iconic part of American culture, diners have been described as one of the quintessential culinary experiences. Take a look at five carefully selected classics that are among the best.
The Ultimate Traveler's Guide To Coachella 2018 In California
Coachella is a huge annual music festival near Palm Springs. About a quarter of a million people will attend the event over two weekends in April 2018.
Best Easter Parades Across the US
A preview of five of the very best Easter Parades in America.
America's Most Beautiful Botanical Gardens
A brief preview of five of America's most beautiful botanic gardens in which to celebrate the advent of spring.
More
CBS Entertainment
‘Eat.See.Play’ Scarborough Renaissance Festival Giveaway
April 16, 2018 at 5:00 am
More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth
Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS
Watch & Listen
LIVE
Listen
KRLD 1080
105.3 The Fan
100.3 Jack FM
98.7 KLUV
La Grande 107.5
ALT 103.7
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com
Watch
KTVT Live
Live Feed