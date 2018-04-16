BRADENTON, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Florida high school student who triggered an international discussion on whether women should have to wear bras is mobilizing male and female students to protest dress codes she says are unfairly strict for girls.

The Bradenton Herald reports Lizzy Martinez’ “Bracott” will take place at Braden River High on Monday, according to Twitter posts from her account. Martinez is encouraging her female classmates to arrive to school braless to send a message to school administrators that requiring the undergarment is sexist.

On April 2, Martinez didn’t wear a bra under her gray-colored, long-sleeved t-shirt and said school administrators told her to cover her nipples because they were distracting her classmates.

Initially the teenager was told to put on another shirt. “She [School Dean] told me that I needed to put a shirt on under my long-sleeve shirt to try to tighten my breasts — to constrict them,” Martinez told the paper. “And then she asked me to move around.”

Administrators apparently did not feel the additional shirt solved the “problem” so Martinez was sent to the nurse’s office where she was given band-aids to put over her nipples.

The dress code doesn’t specifically address bras.

A district spokesman declined to comment. It isn’t clear how the district will respond if several students participate in the protest.

