PHOENIX (AP) — A hearing is scheduled Monday to determine whether a founder of the advertising site Backpage.com should be released from jail while he awaits trial on charges alleging that he published ads for sexual services.

James Larkin has been jailed since his April 6 arrest on charges of facilitating prostitution and money laundering.

Co-founder Michael Lacey and five Backpage.com employees also were arrested in the case.

Larkin is the one of the seven who remains in jail.

Lacey posted a $1 million bond Friday.

The site founders and four employees pleaded not guilty.

Last week, authorities revealed Backpage.com CEO Carl Ferrer pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge in Arizona and money laundering charges in California.

The company pleaded guilty to human trafficking in Texas and money laundering conspiracy in Arizona.

