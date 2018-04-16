CBS 11NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: The NFL opening weekend Kickoff logo on the field at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News […]
IRVING (CBSDFW.COM) – The Irving Police Department is investigating a case of human trafficking that happened during the past few months. On Sunday, April 15, 2018, officers responded to a call where a victim reported escaping from a prostitution enterprise.

The victim, a young adult female, was kidnapped from California and brought to a home in the 200 block of Rolston Road against her will. While there, she was forced into prostitution by two suspects, America Anderson, 20, and Devanshu Gupta, 26.

They would advertise the services on a variety of websites, then take the victim to various local motels to meet with customers. Also at the home was a second victim, a juvenile female, who was also being held against her will and forced to participate in prostitution.

The responding officers and detectives quickly identified the suspects and took them into custody after seeing them leave the home with the juvenile victim. Both are currently being held in the Irving City Jail on charges of Trafficking of Persons, Trafficking of Child, Compelling Prostitution ($100,000 bond each charge) and Aggravated Promotion of Prostitution ($50,000 bond).

