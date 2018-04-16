FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A jury has found a Haslet man guilty of murdering a local college student. The group agreed with the prosecution that Charles Dean Bryant is the person who, after a night of drinking, killed Jacqueline Vandagriff then dismembered and burned her body.

#BREAKING: Charles Bryant Guilty of murder. Guilty of tampering with evidence. Jury just read verdict. @CBSDFW — Ken Molestina (@cbs11ken) April 16, 2018

Deliberations began Monday in Fort Worth in of Bryant, who is also charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 24-year-old Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student.

Defense attorney Glynis McGinty said during closing arguments Monday that Vandagriff died accidentally during sex. She says a plastic tie was placed around Vandagriff’s neck, causing asphyxiation.

Social media accounts, surveillance video and cell phone pings all put Vandagriff and Bryant, a fitness trainer, together at a bar in Denton and eventually at his home. Investigators say there’s also evidence someone had started digging a hole in Bryant’s backyard. The spot is where officials say the now 31-year-old initially tried to bury Vandagriff.

McGinty says Bryant committed a crime by panicking and disposing of the woman’s body in September 2016, but he did not commit murder.

Vandagriff’s remains were found in a kiddie pool near Grapevine Lake two nights after their fatal encounter.

Now that he has been found guilty, Bryant faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The punishment phase of the trial is now underway.

