FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A jury has found a Haslet man guilty of murdering a local college student. The group agreed with the prosecution that Charles Dean Bryant is the person who, after a night of drinking, killed Jacqueline Vandagriff then dismembered and burned her body.
Deliberations began Monday in Fort Worth in of Bryant, who is also charged with tampering with evidence in the death of 24-year-old Vandagriff, a Texas Woman’s University student.
Defense attorney Glynis McGinty said during closing arguments Monday that Vandagriff died accidentally during sex. She says a plastic tie was placed around Vandagriff’s neck, causing asphyxiation.
Social media accounts, surveillance video and cell phone pings all put Vandagriff and Bryant, a fitness trainer, together at a bar in Denton and eventually at his home. Investigators say there’s also evidence someone had started digging a hole in Bryant’s backyard. The spot is where officials say the now 31-year-old initially tried to bury Vandagriff.
McGinty says Bryant committed a crime by panicking and disposing of the woman’s body in September 2016, but he did not commit murder.
Vandagriff’s remains were found in a kiddie pool near Grapevine Lake two nights after their fatal encounter.
Now that he has been found guilty, Bryant faces a sentence of up to life in prison. The punishment phase of the trial is now underway.
