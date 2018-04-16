CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
Filed Under:child sex abuse, classrooms, Education, Gov. Matt Bevin, Kentucky, Kentucky governor, School Funding, striking teachers, Students, teacher, teacher walkout, teachers, walkout

FRANKFORT, Ky. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin apologized Sunday for saying that children were sexually abused because they were left home alone while teachers rallied to ask lawmakers to override his vetoes.

The Republican issued his apology in a nearly four-minute video posted online, saying “it is not my intent to hurt anybody in this process, but to help us all move forward together.”

On Friday, Bevin’s explosive comments were part of his statement criticizing teachers for leaving work to protest at the Capitol. More than 30 school districts closed Friday. “I guarantee you somewhere in Kentucky today, a child was sexually assaulted that was left at home because there was nobody there to watch them,” Bevin said. “I guarantee you somewhere today, a child was physically harmed or ingested poison because they were left alone because a single parent didn’t have any money to take care of them.”

Bevin’s comments came shortly after Republican lawmakers voted to override his vetoes of an operating budget that included increased spending for public education with the help of an accompanying tax increase.

The GOP-led Kentucky House later approved a pair of resolutions condemning Bevin’s comments.

Bevin apologized several times in Sunday’s video and said many people misunderstood and “did not fully appreciate” his earlier statement.

“It’s my responsibility to represent you, not only when I’m speaking to you, but when I’m speaking on your behalf in ways that are clear, that are understood, that don’t hurt people and don’t confuse people,” he said.

“And so the extent that I do that well, great. And to the times when I don’t do it well, that’s on me. I’m sorry for those of you, every single one of you, that has been hurt by things that I’ve said.”

Robin Cooper, an occupational therapist in Fayette County, the state’s second-largest public school district, was among the thousands of educators protesting at the Capitol in recent weeks. Cooper voted for Bevin in 2015 and vowed Saturday not to do it again.

And after watching the video Sunday, she said, “Seriously? That’s not much of an apology.

“I think he’s gotten so much heat that he had to say something,” Cooper said. “But it still wasn’t an apology. It was still him defending his words. Everyone heard his words. I don’t know how we can misunderstand his intent. So that just kind of makes me angry.”

House Minority Floor Leader Rocky Adkins, D-Sandy Hook, said in a statement that while Bevin claims there was a misunderstanding, “the people of Kentucky heard loud and clear what he said and today’s video shows he still does not comprehend why so many were understandably upset.

“The teachers and public employees he has insulted over the past year deserve much more than this.”

Telephone messages left with spokesmen Kentucky House Republicans and the Kentucky Education Association weren’t immediately returned Sunday.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

