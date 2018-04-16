CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Filed Under:Allegations, Basketball, College, Mark Osina, Misconduct, racism, Students, Weatherford College

WEATHERFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – After nearly 20 years as a head basketball coach at Weatherford College, Mark Osina was celebrated this year for his 400th win.

But with the season over, he is also facing accusations of violating student privacy, making comments perceived as racist, and others seen as threats, toward a player.

“I walk in to say good morning to everybody, I say good morning and he was like, ‘Ah I was hoping your plane crashed’,” said Naim Rabay, a sophomore on the team.

Rabay, from Lebanon, said the comment made over a year ago about a plane crash was meant as a joke, but no one took it that way. He said nothing at the time, admitting he never had a great relationship with the coach, and he was concerned about his spot on the team.

However, last fall a student reported Osina posted his falling grades on a locker for others to see. Life Sciences chair Dr. Lisa Welch said it happened around mid-term and she helped the player report the concern to the college.

Another student reported hearing Osina say he recruited players from outside the Houston jail.

Osina’s attorney said Monday the coach was out of town with family, but said he loves his players, fights for them, and strong denies the allegations made.

Interim college president Brent Baker would not speak to specifics regarding what he called a personnel matter, but said the school is investigating the situation. The well-being of students is taken seriously, Baker said, and they demand all employees treat students with respect.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, and how long you’ve been somewhere, you still have an order to serve these students in a way with dignity, and integrity,” said John Turntine, who works in student services at the college.

Turntine said he helped some of the players report the instances to the school, but said no one from the school had contacted him about the reports until the investigation was reported by the Weatherford Democrat last week. That’s one of the reasons Nabay said he was willing to speak up now.

“There shouldn’t be a reason for somebody else to come next year or the year after and think it’s ok to happen,” Nabay said. “Nobody should be treated like that again.

weatherford college mark osina Players Allege Weatherford College Coachs Misconduct

Weatherford College, Mark Osina (photo courtesy: CBS 11 News)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch