PHILADELPHIA (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Protests are happening at a Philadelphia Starbucks where two black men were arrested after store employees called 911 to say they were trespassing.

Organizers called for protests to begin at 7 a.m. Monday outside the downtown Starbucks. The demonstrations started outside but quickly moved inside the business where protesters began chanting, “Starbucks coffee is anti-black.”

Several protesters who came out over the weekend said they were encouraged by the number of diverse faces that attended protests.

Over the weekend, protesters called for the firing of the employee who contacted police and had the men arrested on Thursday.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross has said officers were told the men had asked to use the store’s restroom but were denied because they hadn’t bought anything. He said they then refused to leave.

@Starbucks The police were called because these men hadn’t ordered anything. They were waiting for a friend to show up, who did as they were taken out in handcuffs for doing nothing. All the other white ppl are wondering why it’s never happened to us when we do the same thing. pic.twitter.com/0U4Pzs55Ci — Melissa DePino (@missydepino) April 12, 2018

Police haven’t released the names of the men who were arrested. A spokesman for the district attorney’s office said the two were released “because of lack of evidence” that a crime had been committed.

Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson has called the arrests a “reprehensible outcome” and said he wants to personally apologize to the men.

