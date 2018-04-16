DALLAS (AP) — The electric guitar that blues legend Stevie Ray Vaughan used in his first studio recording and early performances has fetched $250,000 at auction in his hometown of Dallas.

Heritage Auction spokesman Eric Bradley says the winning bidder for the 1951 Fender at Sunday’s auction doesn’t wish to be identified immediately.

Vaughan biographer Craig Hopkins said last week that Vaughan’s first professional-grade guitar has “considerable historical significance,” noting the bluesman “pretty much learned his craft on” it.

It was a gift from his brother Jimmie Vaughan in the late 1960s. “Jimbo” is carved on the back.

Hopkins says Stevie Ray Vaughan, who traded the guitar away in 1971, mentioned in a 1989 interview how much he’d like to have it back.

Vaughan died in a 1990 helicopter crash. He was 35.

