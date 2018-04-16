DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police confirm a 20-year-old woman filed a complaint one week ago today, alleging singer R Kelly intentionally gave her herpes, according to civil rights attorney Lee Merritt.

A press release from police said the woman claimed she was in a consensual sexual relationship with Kelly for eight months. Thus, police aren’t investigating the alleged crime as a sexual assault.

The statement from police came one day after a Washington Post article on R Kelly detailing her complaint, filed with the Dallas Police department.

The newspaper also reported a representative of Kelly said he is denying the claims.