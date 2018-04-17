CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
By Steve Pickett
Filed Under:Abuse, Crime, Cult, Dallas Police Department, R. Kelly, Sex, STD

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The civil attorney for a 20-year old woman says the Dallas Police Department has interviewed his client in the gathering of evidence against R&B singer R Kelly.

The multi-platinum recording artist is at the center of a criminal inquiry in Dallas, facing a claim of assault for allegedly infecting a woman with a sexually transmitted disease.

“I know my client provided information today to police on unlawful restraint, text messages, videos and photos to solidify the case,” attorney Lee Merritt said Tuesday. Merritt’s client, whose name has not been released, claims she was involved in a relationship with Kelly, after meeting him in Dallas last year.

r kelly Attorney Says R Kelly Groomed Client For Sexual Cult, Knowingly Transmitted STD

DETROIT, MI – FEBRUARY 21: R. Kelly performs at Little Caesars Arena on February 21, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

The woman, according to Merritt, tells the story of being groomed to be part of a sexual cult. He said Kelly kept her in locked rooms, demanded control over various facets of her life.

“The tactic of keeping people in solitude is a known tactic to weaken their inhibitions. It’s a crime called unlawful restraint. It’s one thing being investigated by Dallas Police, because it took place in Dallas, and other cities as well,” Merritt stated.

In a published report with the Washington Post, a representative for R. Kelly denied all allegations. Merritt said his client is a victim of criminal acts, and she believes others are also.

“The crime starts with the STD. Under state law, you can’t knowingly transmit an STD to an individual without informing them. She was being groomed to be part of a sexual cult. R Kelly is a honed predator, someone honing predatory skills for 25 years and preying on younger females,” Merritt claimed.

