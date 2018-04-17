WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – New presidential limousines from Cadillac are set to debut this summer. Although the vehicles are currently wrapped in black and white camouflage for testing, they are expected to sport styling elements similar to the company’s CT6 sedan.

Secret Service agents refer to the presidential limousine as ‘The Beast.’

The cars will use a Kodiak medium-duty truck frame with custom-made body panels. The seven-seat interior is sealed in order to protect against either biological or chemical attacks. The vehicle’s windows can withstand armor-piercing bullets. The doors feature thick armor plates, and reinforced steel runs underneath the car to protect from roadside bombs.

Not only that, but the vehicle’s fuel tank is also armor-plated, and encased in foam to prevent it from exploding. The car’s tires are reinforced with Kevlar to make them resistant to punctures and shards. And, even if the tires are destroyed, the president’s car can continue to drive on its steel rims.

Additionally, the limousine is equipped with tear gas cannons, a shotgun, various other weapons and a night vision camera. It also holds several bottles of the president’s blood type and an oxygen supply on board. The car displays an American flag and the Presidential Standard when being used domestically.

When abroad, the Presidential Standard is replaced by the host country’s flag.

Cadillac has built every presidential limousine since 1993, a tradition that the company hopes to carry on in the future.

While the new version of the presidential limousine will likely be based around the CT6 design, ‘The Beast’ is not likely to use the consumer sedan’s semi-autonomous drive system. Instead, it will always be driven by a highly trained agent who is skilled in defensive and evasive driving techniques.