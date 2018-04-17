FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – In the summer of 2014, these two dance/pop groups collaborated on a really cool summer song (of which by the way, summer will officially be here in two months!).

Cobra Starship was formed in New York by lead vocalist and bassist Gabe Saporta. Over a 10 year period, from 2006-2015, the band produced four albums and two Billboard Hot 100 top 10 singles. Across the Atlantic Ocean, Icona Pop was formed in Stockholm, Sweden by Caroline Hjelt and Aino Jawo. You may know this duo for their smash hit “I Love It” from 2012. They have produced two albums and since have been based in Los Angeles and New York City, working with such artists as Tove Lo, Charli XCX and Marshmello.

The song feature here, “Never Been In Love,” was released August 25, 2014 on TEN Music label. Written by Saporta, Camille Yarbrough, Norman Cook (aka Fatboy Slim of “Praise You” fame), Ricky Reed and John Ryan, and running 3:42, the lyrics go like this:

Na na na na

Na na na na Hey, tell me if I’m crazy

But when you come around, round

It’s kind of amazing

My head goes through clouds

Above the rain and I’m never coming down down

Now that you saved me, baby That stupid party talked outside

Walked to your place stayed up ’til 5

You’d never think a random night could change your life I know now I’ve never been in love before

I know now I’ve never been in love before you

I know now I’ve never been in love before

I know now I’ve never been in love before you

Sing, na na na na na (ooh ooh)

Na na na na na (ooh ooh)

Get up and dance with this one and turn up the volume loud!