DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The matriarch of the Bush family and former Former First Lady Barbara Bush is remembered in Dallas, where Bush family ties run deep.

As the sun set over the Bush Center at SMU Tuesday evening, old glory was lowered to honor the matriarch of the Bush family.

I’m missing my mother-in-law and role model tonight. Barbara Bush was a loving mother and grandmother. The world is poorer without her in it. Rest in peace, dear Bar. https://t.co/gV8veToYi9 — Laura Bush (@laurawbush) April 18, 2018

Marcia Granberry and her 6-year-old daughter Sadie arrived at the Bush Center with flowers for Barbara Bush.

“I think she’s an outstanding lady, integrity, character, had an amazing life,” Marcia Granberry.

Sadie first learned who Barbara Bush was at her school where a classroom is named for the former First Lady.

During the next few days, the Bush Center expects many well-wishers. A memorial was set up so the public can leave condolences to for the Bush family.

Former President George W. Bush will be at the Bush Center tomorrow to host a leadership forum that was planned far in advance of Barbara’s illness.

The Bush Center was already expecting more visitors than normal as it celebrates its fifth anniversary in the coming days.

The memorial to Barbara Bush will be open from 9am to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday.