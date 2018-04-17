CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11, The Ones for Texas, welcomes […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDNewsRadio 1080 KRLD has been a part of North Texas for more than 90 years. KRLD is the place to go for breaking news, local news and severe weather information. We update traffic & weather together on the 8s. KRLD began broadcasting on Halloween Day, 1926 from a small second floor room at the Adolphus […]
105.3 The FanAs the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, 105.3 The Fan broadcasts with 100,000 watts of power to cover the Metroplex with relatable sports talk programming for everyone. The Fan is proud to be the flagship of the Dallas Cowboys Radio Network, the Texas Rangers Radio Network, NFL Football, NCAA Football and NCAA Basketball. […]
Former First Lady Barbara Bush Dead At 92 | Photo Gallery | Video | Things To Know About Former First Lady Barbara Bush | Agent Cherishes Time He Protected Barbara Bush
By MaryAnn Martinez
Filed Under:Barbara Bush, Death, President George W. Bush, RIP, Sad

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The matriarch of the Bush family and former Former First Lady Barbara Bush is remembered in Dallas, where Bush family ties run deep.

As the sun set over the Bush Center at SMU Tuesday evening, old glory was lowered to honor the matriarch of the Bush family.

Marcia Granberry and her 6-year-old daughter Sadie arrived at the Bush Center with flowers for Barbara Bush.

“I think she’s an outstanding lady, integrity, character, had an amazing life,” Marcia Granberry.

Sadie first learned who Barbara Bush was at her school where a classroom is named for the former First Lady.

During the next few days, the Bush Center expects many well-wishers. A memorial was set up so the public can leave condolences to for the Bush family.

Former President George W. Bush will be at the Bush Center tomorrow to host a leadership forum that was planned far in advance of Barbara’s illness.

The Bush Center was already expecting more visitors than normal as it celebrates its fifth anniversary in the coming days.

The memorial to Barbara Bush will be open from 9am to 5 p.m. starting Wednesday.

screen shot 2018 04 17 at 9 44 28 pm Former First Lady Barbara Bush Remembered In Dallas

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch